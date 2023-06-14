Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man, 32, Dies from Heart Attack on Bus in Greater Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

32-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling in Bus in Greater Noida

A tragic incident has taken place in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh where a 32-year-old man named Maneesh has died after suffering a heart attack while travelling in a bus. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing number of heart attacks among people, especially young adults.

The Deceased

The deceased, Maneesh, was a resident of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. He was travelling in a private bus from Delhi to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh when he suffered a heart attack. The bus was on its way when it reached Greater Noida, and Maneesh was found dead in the bus.

The Incident

According to police officials, Maneesh was travelling in a private bus that had started from Delhi. The bus was on its way to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh when it stopped at Greater Noida. Maneesh was found dead in the bus, and there were no visible injury marks on his body.

The police spokesperson said that interaction with some other passengers of the bus revealed that Maneesh had perhaps suffered a heart attack during the journey, which led to his death on board the bus.

The police stopped the bus at the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway and took Maneesh’s body to a hospital in an ambulance. The doctors later confirmed his death. Maneesh’s family was informed about the incident, and they have reached Greater Noida.

Further Legal Proceedings

The police have sent Maneesh’s body for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Beta 2 police station. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing number of heart attacks among people, especially young adults.

Heart Attacks Among Young Adults

Heart attacks are becoming increasingly common among young adults, and it is a matter of concern. According to statistics, heart attacks are responsible for one-third of all deaths worldwide. Heart attacks occur when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, and the heart muscles do not get enough oxygen.

The causes of heart attacks among young adults are many, including unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption. It is essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take necessary precautions to prevent heart attacks.

Conclusion

The incident is a reminder of the increasing number of heart attacks among people, especially young adults. It is essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take necessary precautions to prevent heart attacks. The incident is a wake-up call for people to take care of their health and lead a healthy lifestyle.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :32-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack In Bus In Greater Noida, Dies/