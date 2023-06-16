Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Accused of Killing Mother During Fishing Trip Dies Before Trial

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death in 2016 Fishing Trip

Burlington, Vt. – Nathan Carman, the man accused of killing his mother during a 2016 fishing trip off New England, has died while awaiting trial, according to prosecutors.

Background

In September 2016, Linda Carman and her son Nathan set off on a fishing trip in Rhode Island. According to Nathan, their boat began taking on water and eventually capsized, leading to Linda’s death. Nathan was rescued a week later after being found adrift on a life raft.

However, investigators soon began to question Nathan’s account of what happened. They discovered that he had made alterations to the boat prior to the trip, removing some of the flotation devices. They also uncovered evidence that Nathan had a troubled relationship with his mother and stood to benefit financially from her death.

In 2018, Nathan was indicted on charges of murder and making false statements to investigators. He pleaded not guilty and had been awaiting trial ever since.

Death in Custody

On January 14, 2022, Nathan Carman died while in custody at the Cheshire County House of Corrections in New Hampshire. The cause of his death has not been released, but authorities have said that foul play is not suspected.

Carman’s death has left many questions unanswered. His trial was set to begin in March 2022, and Linda Carman’s family may never know for certain what happened to her on that fateful fishing trip.

Legal Implications

With Nathan Carman’s death, the criminal case against him will come to an end. However, there may still be legal repercussions for his actions.

For one, Linda Carman’s family may choose to pursue a civil suit against Nathan’s estate. They could seek damages for the loss of their loved one and for any financial harm caused by Nathan’s alleged actions.

In addition, investigators may continue to pursue any other leads or evidence related to the case. There may be accomplices or other evidence that could shed light on what really happened on the fishing trip.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman has brought an abrupt end to a case that has captivated the public’s attention for years. While some may feel that justice has been denied, others may see this as a reminder of the frailty of human life and the importance of valuing our relationships with those around us.

Regardless of one’s opinion, it is clear that the events surrounding Nathan and Linda Carman’s fishing trip have left a lasting impact on all those involved.

News Source : FOX 28 Spokane

Source Link :Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/