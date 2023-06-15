Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Accused of Mother’s Death on Fishing Trip Dies Before Trial

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman: The Mysterious Death of His Mother on a Fishing Trip

Introduction:

The death of Nathan Carman’s mother on a 2016 fishing trip off New England’s coast has been a source of mystery and controversy. Nathan Carman has been a suspect in the case, and he was awaiting trial at the time of his death. In this article, we explore the events leading up to the death of Nathan’s mother, the investigations that followed, and the implications of Nathan’s death on the case.

Background:

Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, set out on a fishing trip in September 2016. They left from a marina in Rhode Island, heading towards the fishing grounds near Block Island. A few days later, Nathan was found by the Coast Guard on a life raft, drifting in the Atlantic Ocean. His mother was nowhere to be found.

Investigations:

The disappearance of Linda Carman led to an extensive search effort by the Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and private citizens. The search lasted for several days, but no trace of Linda was ever found. Nathan was brought back to shore, and he told investigators that their boat had sunk, and he had to abandon his mother in the water. Nathan also claimed that he had tried to save his mother, but he was unable to reach her.

However, the investigation into the incident raised many questions. Nathan had a history of mental illness, and he had been involved in several legal disputes with family members over inheritance. There were also reports that Nathan had tampered with the boat before the trip, removing safety equipment and making modifications that could have caused the boat to sink.

The investigation also revealed that Nathan had purchased a new boat just a few months before the fishing trip, using money he had received from an insurance policy on his grandfather’s death. The insurance company later denied the claim, citing suspicions of fraud.

Legal Proceedings:

Nathan Carman was considered a suspect in his mother’s death, and he was brought before a grand jury in 2019. He was charged with making false statements to investigators and tampering with evidence related to the boat’s sinking. Nathan denied any involvement in his mother’s death, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the case took a surprising turn when Nathan Carman died in December 2021, while awaiting trial. The cause of death has not been officially released, but Nathan’s attorney stated that he had died of natural causes.

Implications:

The death of Nathan Carman has raised questions about the future of the investigation into his mother’s death. With Nathan’s death, the criminal case against him will be dismissed, and the truth about what happened on the fishing trip may never be fully known.

The Carman family has expressed their sadness over Nathan’s death, but they have also called for justice for Linda. They have stated that they will continue to seek answers and hold those responsible for Linda’s death accountable.

Conclusion:

The death of Nathan Carman has brought an end to a long and complicated legal case, but it has also left many questions unanswered. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Linda Carman’s death have raised suspicions and doubts about what really happened on that fishing trip. While the criminal case against Nathan may be over, the search for the truth will continue.

News Source : The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Source Link :Alert: Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/