Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man and Woman Found Dead in UK House, Sparking Double Murder Probe

Large police presence at Huddersfield house following murder investigation

Residents of Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, woke up to a large police presence on Saturday morning after a man and a woman were found dead in their home. Eyewitnesses reported seeing five police cars, one ambulance and an air ambulance at the scene at around 10.15am. However, the air ambulance left after it was determined that the victims could not be saved. Police officers were also spotted at a nearby address half a mile away in Long Lane, Huddersfield, this afternoon. It is not yet known if this is in connection with the murder investigation or is a completely separate incident.

West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman. We are conducting extensive enquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place. I am appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight or this morning at the property on Harpe Inge to contact us.”

Residents in the nearby area will also note an increased police presence on their streets and I want to reassure them and the wider community we are doing all we can to bring persons responsible for this offence to justice.”

Anyone who may be able to assist West Yorkshire Police’s investigation is being asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing police log 408 of 15 May. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

The incident has left residents of Huddersfield in shock. One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s really shocking to hear about this happening on our doorstep. We’ve lived here for years and never had any problems. It’s scary to think that something like this can happen so close to home.”

Another resident said: “It’s a quiet area, so this is really unusual. I just hope that the police can find whoever is responsible and bring them to justice.”

The community is being urged to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation. Police officers will continue to patrol the area in order to reassure residents and gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is being asked to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

