Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man arrested for dangerous driving in fatal M62 crash

Woman Dies and Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving on M62

A woman has tragically lost her life in a car accident on the M62, with a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The incident occurred between Junction 5 for Roby and Junction 6 for Tarbock Island in Merseyside just after midnight. The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Mercedes C180, with both a man and woman taken to hospital. Sadly, the woman passed away due to her injuries, while the man remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, with the M62 westbound carriageway closed for nine hours as a result. Police have advised drivers to seek alternative routes while investigations continue. The police spokesperson thanked motorists for their patience during the closure and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson has expressed his condolences to the family of the woman who tragically lost her life in the collision. He added that the police had launched an investigation into her death, with the family being supported by specially trained liaison officers. The police are in the early stages of gathering and examining evidence to provide the family with answers.

While an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing their enquiries, and the help of the public is paramount to assist in the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to contact the Merseyside Police’s Matrix Roads Policing Unit. The police are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the vicinity of the M62 between junction 6 to 5 at the time of the crash to check their dashcam footage in case they have captured something which will assist in the investigation.

The police have reminded the public that every piece of information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened. Anyone who has information is urged to contact the police or to remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Road accidents are a tragic occurrence, and it is essential that drivers always take the utmost care when on the roads. Dangerous driving can have fatal consequences, and it is vital that everyone takes responsibility for their actions behind the wheel. While the police investigate the incident on the M62, the thoughts and sympathies of the public are with the family and friends of the woman who lost her life. The police will continue to investigate the incident to provide answers to the family and to ensure that justice is served.

