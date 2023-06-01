Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man arrested for death from liquid meth in beer can

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man arrested and charged with manslaughter

Police have confirmed the arrest and charging of a 40-year-old man with manslaughter on Thursday. The man is already before the Court as part of Operation Lavender and is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court later on Thursday.

Family informed of development

The investigation team has informed Aiden’s family of this development and they are continuing to support them through this process. The police will not be commenting further on the matter as it is before the court.

Wider drug importation investigation ongoing

Police enquiries into the wider importation investigation remain ongoing, and further charges may be laid. The police have uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed beer cans. The value of the drug seizure is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Previous arrests

Previously, police arrested a 30-year-old man charged with supplying methamphetamine and a 40-year-old on serious charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine.

Exclusive interview with Aiden’s sister

Newshub previously spoke to Aiden’s sister Angela in an exclusive interview in April, where she revealed the struggle she went through to get an ambulance when the 21-year-old collapsed. Angela received a call from her partner saying Aiden had collapsed and was screaming after drinking what he thought was beer, given to him by a work colleague.

No ambulance available

When Angela arrived home, she called an ambulance but was told there was no one available and was given no ETA on when an ambulance could arrive. Despite Aiden’s condition deteriorating rapidly, no ambulance arrived. Angela had to perform CPR on her brother, and it was only after the sixth call that the ambulance finally arrived.

Conclusion

The arrest and charging of the 40-year-old man with manslaughter is a significant development in the investigation. The police are continuing their enquiries into the wider drug importation investigation and may lay further charges. Aiden’s family continues to be supported through this difficult time.

News Source : Newshub

Source Link :Police arrest man over death of Aiden Sagala who died after drinking liquid meth hidden in a beer can/