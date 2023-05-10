Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man arrested for murder of Jermaine Cools by stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justice for Jermaine Cools: Marques Walker Sentenced to Life for Murder

Just recently, we received an update on the murder case of Jermaine Cools, a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in 2019. According to the latest reports, the accused in the murder case, Marques Walker, has finally been sentenced to life in prison. After almost two years of waiting, Jermaine’s family can finally find some closure in this tragic case.

Arrest and Sentencing

Marques Walker was arrested in connection with Jermaine Cools’ murder shortly after the incident occurred. However, it took the court almost two years to announce a verdict in this case. Finally, on November 15, 2021, Marques Walker was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jermaine Cools.

The court also announced a sentence of 19 years in jail for Marques Walker. It’s a long-awaited victory for the family of Jermaine Cools, who had been working hard to get justice since their son’s death.

The Attack

The stabbing of Jermaine Cools occurred on November 18, 2019, in Croydon, South London. The CCTV footage of the incident showed concrete evidence against Marques Walker. Jermaine Cools was unarmed at the time of the attack, making the incident even more tragic.

Judge Sarah Munro KC, while announcing the verdict, remarked on the extreme ferocity of the attack and how mercilessly Marques Walker had stabbed Jermaine Cools. She also mentioned that Jermaine must have been terrified and in agony during the attack. The incident made Jermaine Cools the youngest victim of a knife attack in London in 2019.

The Family’s Plea

After the incident, Jermaine Cools’s mother made an emotional plea for action to tackle knife crime. She spoke about how her son’s death had left a void in her family that could never be filled. She urged the authorities to take stricter action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Jermaine Cools’s case is just one of many examples of the knife crime epidemic that has plagued London in recent years. The authorities need to take immediate action to tackle this issue and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Conclusion

The sentencing of Marques Walker for the murder of Jermaine Cools is a step in the right direction for justice. It’s a victory for the family of Jermaine Cools, who have been waiting for almost two years for this day. However, it’s also a stark reminder of the knife crime epidemic that is still prevalent in London. The authorities need to take stricter action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and ensure the safety of its citizens.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :Marques Walker arrested charged for murder jermaine cools stabbed to death/