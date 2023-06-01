Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Arrested for Strangling Wife Over Sexual Refusal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Arrested for Killing Wife for Refusing Sex, Just a Month After Childbirth

Introduction:

A man in his mid-20s was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife for “refusing to have sex” with him, just a month after she delivered their second child. The incident took place on May 20 and the police cracked the case ten days later when the accused confessed to the crime. In this article, we will discuss the details of the case and the implications of such incidents.

The Incident:

According to the police, the woman had delivered their second child just one month ago when on the night of May 20, the man tried to have sex with her but she refused. He reportedly became angered over it and strangled her to death. The accused then panicked and informed his relatives. They took the woman to a hospital but doctors there declared her brought dead.

The Investigation:

The woman’s father filed a complaint with the police who during preliminary investigations found some nail marks on the woman’s throat. They picked up the man and interrogated him. During his interrogation, the man confessed that he had killed his wife after she “refused sex” with him. The post-mortem report also confirmed the cause of death, after which the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

The Implications:

The incident highlights the grim reality of domestic violence prevalent in our society. Sexual violence within a marriage is often ignored and considered a private matter. However, it is a serious crime that needs to be addressed with utmost urgency. The incident also highlights the need for women’s empowerment and education.

Women in our society are often considered second-class citizens and are not given equal opportunities for growth and development. This incident shows how women are still being treated as mere objects of desire and how their refusal can lead to fatal consequences.

Conclusion:

The incident is a wake-up call for society to address the issue of domestic violence and sexual violence within marriages. Women’s empowerment and education are crucial in creating a society where women are respected and treated as equals. The accused needs to be punished severely to send a strong message to society that such crimes will not be tolerated. It is time for society to wake up and take responsibility for creating a safe and equal environment for all.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Man Held for Throttling Wife to Death For ‘Refusing Sex’/