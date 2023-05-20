Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Asks Maid to Clean Up After Killing Grandmother, Calls Cops

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Florida Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery for Allegedly Killing Grandmother

A 34-year-old Florida man has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery after allegedly killing his grandmother with a hammer and severely beating his grandfather. Anthony Michael Corrado reportedly called his housekeeper to come to his grandparents’ house and clean up the crime scene after the incident.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Corrado directed his housekeeper to a bedroom where his grandmother’s body was wrapped in a tarp with a white hose near her head. He allegedly asked the housekeeper to take the body out of the home and disable the security cameras. When the housekeeper suggested calling the police, Corrado reportedly said, “I’ll go back to prison.”

The frightened housekeeper then left the scene and flagged down a CCSO deputy in his patrol vehicle a short distance away. Deputies immediately responded to the residence where they found the victim. The male victim was found in another room wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries and flown by a medical helicopter to a trauma unit in Fort Myers.

Corrado was found standing outside the residence with blood on his clothing, including blood on his shirt, shorts, boots, both of his shins, and his forehead. The arrest affidavit says the woman had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year.

Police found a bloody hammer on the kitchen countertop, and blood was sprayed on the walls and floors of the home. The motive for the crime is still unclear.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the suburb of Golden Gate Estates. Corrado has now been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person older than 65. The case is still under investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

1. Domestic Violence

2. Elder Abuse

3. Homicide

4. Law Enforcement

5. Criminal Justice System

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :US Man Asks His Maid To Clean Up Mess After Killing Grandmother, She Calls The Cops/