Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man at Red Top Motel found dead with multiple stab wounds

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Found Dead with Multiple Stab Wounds at Red Top Motel

Last weekend, a man was found dead at the Red Top Motel with multiple stab wounds to his neck, torso, and arm. Court documents reveal that Michael R. Perry was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder and is currently held at the Spokane County Jail on a little over $1 million bond. The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Employee Reports Argument and Discovery of Body

According to court documents, an employee at the motel reported hearing an argument coming from one of the motel rooms about 1.5 hours before the body was discovered. The employee entered the room with another employee and found the victim’s body in the shower with the water running. A deputy arrived at the scene to investigate the reported death and found the partially clothed older white man’s body in the shower. Blood was also found in the room.

Suspect Identified by Shelter Employees

Employees at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center, located two miles west of the motel, identified the suspect as Perry after police showed them a picture of the suspect from a motel surveillance camera. Perry had a bed at the shelter, according to the employees. The deputy noticed Perry had two tattoos on his left cheekbone in his jail booking photo, matching the distinct marking on the left cheek of the man in the surveillance image. Perry was wearing the same sweatpants and long-sleeved shirt that a witness had given him after he was seen burning his clothes near the riverbank.

Perry’s Arrest and Possession of Incriminating Items

Police found Perry walking towards Trent Avenue wearing the same clothing provided by the witness. Perry had blood in his hair, and his hands were red and swollen with small cuts and abrasions on his hands and body. Perry was carrying two clear plastic baggies containing several items, including a fixed-blade knife. Perry’s belongings also included two tattoo machines, cigarette papers, and a bag of tobacco. Two empty boxes for tattoo machines and cigarette papers were found between the fire pit and the riverbank, police reported.

Perry’s Account and Request for Attorney

Perry told police he was at the motel that morning, but he requested an attorney. Although police found blood in Perry’s hair, they did not notice any injuries on his head.

Conclusion

The investigation into the death of the victim found at the Red Top Motel is ongoing, and Perry remains in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. The discovery of the victim’s body, Perry’s possession of incriminating items, and his account of being at the motel that morning raise many questions that investigators will continue to pursue.

Homicide investigation Red Top Motel Multiple stab wounds murder trial Suspect in Red Top Motel killing Autopsy findings Red Top Motel death Motive for Red Top Motel stabbing

News Source : SpokesmanReview

Source Link :Man found dead at Red Top Motel had multiple stab wounds, court records say/