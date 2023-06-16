Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man awaiting trial for mother’s death during fishing trip dies: Prosecutors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death

In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, set off on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. However, only Nathan returned, and Linda was never found. Nathan was later accused of tampering with the boat’s equipment and causing his mother’s death, but he died awaiting trial, leaving the case unresolved.

The Fishing Trip

Nathan and Linda Carman set off on their fishing trip on September 17, 2016, from the Ram Point Marina in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. They were aboard Nathan’s 31-foot aluminum boat, named the Chicken Pox. Nathan was an experienced sailor, having grown up on boats, but Linda was not as experienced.

On September 18, Nathan made a distress call to the Coast Guard, saying that the boat was taking on water and he was going to abandon ship. He was rescued by a passing freighter, but Linda was not found. Nathan claimed that he had tried to find her and that she had gone down with the boat.

The Investigation

After the incident, the Coast Guard launched an investigation into the disappearance of Linda Carman. Nathan was questioned, and his story of how the boat sank was inconsistent. There was also evidence that Nathan had tampered with the boat’s equipment, including the bilge pump and the trim tabs. The Coast Guard concluded that Nathan’s actions had caused the boat to sink and that Linda had died as a result.

Nathan was also under suspicion for the death of his grandfather, John Chakalos, who had been shot in his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013. Nathan was the last person to see him alive, and he stood to inherit a significant portion of his grandfather’s estate. However, no charges were ever filed in connection with this case.

The Trial

In 2019, Nathan Carman was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and causing a ship to sink resulting in death. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was awaiting trial when he died on December 17, 2021. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The trial would have been a high-profile case, as it would have delved into the mysterious disappearance of Linda Carman and the suspected role of Nathan in her death. However, with Nathan’s death, the case remains unresolved, and Linda’s family may never know what happened to her.

The Legacy

The case of Nathan and Linda Carman has been a topic of much speculation and intrigue since the incident in 2016. Nathan’s behavior and inconsistencies in his story have led many to believe that he had something to do with his mother’s disappearance. However, with his death, the truth may never be known.

The case also highlights the dangers of boating and the importance of proper equipment and safety measures. Accidents can happen, but it is essential to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risk of injury or death.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman while awaiting trial has left the case of his mother’s disappearance unresolved. Linda’s family may never know what happened to her, and the mystery surrounding the case may never be solved. The legacy of the case serves as a reminder of the dangers of boating and the importance of safety measures.

News Source : SFGATE

Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say