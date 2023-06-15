Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man awaiting trial for mother’s death during fishing trip dies, say prosecutors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death in 2016 Fishing Trip

Nathan Carman, the man accused of killing his mother during a fishing trip off the coast of New England in 2016, has died while awaiting trial, according to prosecutors.

The Case Against Nathan Carman

In September 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, set out on a fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island. The two were in Nathan’s boat, the Chicken Pox, when it began to take on water. Nathan was found floating on a life raft eight days later, but his mother was never found.

Investigators later discovered that Nathan had made several alterations to the boat before the trip, including removing the trim tabs that help stabilize the vessel. They also found evidence that Nathan had purchased a new GPS unit just days before the trip.

Prosecutors believe that Nathan intentionally sank the boat and caused his mother’s death in order to collect a $7 million inheritance. Nathan has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the boat sank due to mechanical failure.

Nathan’s Death

Nathan Carman died on December 17, 2021, while awaiting trial in federal court. He was 28 years old.

Details surrounding Nathan’s death have not been released, but his attorney, Hubert Santos, confirmed the news in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nathan Carman,” Santos said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The death of Nathan Carman means that the case against him will be dismissed. Prosecutors had been seeking to prove that Nathan intentionally caused his mother’s death, a difficult task without a body or direct evidence of foul play.

Reaction to Nathan’s Death

The news of Nathan Carman’s death has been met with mixed reactions. Some have expressed sympathy for his family, while others believe that justice has been denied for Linda Carman.

“It’s a tragedy for his family, but it’s also a tragedy for Linda Carman’s family who will not get the justice they deserve,” said Dan Small, a private investigator who worked on the case.

Others have criticized Nathan’s attorney, Hubert Santos, for his handling of the case. “Santos did everything he could to delay and obstruct justice,” said John Kelly, a former Rhode Island state trooper who worked on the case. “He knew that his client was guilty and did everything he could to prevent him from being held accountable.”

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman brings an end to a case that has been shrouded in mystery and controversy. While some may feel that justice has been denied for Linda Carman, others may see Nathan’s death as a tragic end to a troubled life.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the case, it serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of treasuring the time we have with our loved ones.

Nathan Carman trial Nathan Carman fishing trip Nathan Carman mother’s death Nathan Carman murder trial Nathan Carman legal case

News Source : 47abc

Source Link :Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/