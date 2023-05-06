Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man blames student doctor for wife’s death during childbirth in Edo hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nigerian Man Accuses Student Doctor of Causing His Wife’s Death During Childbirth in a Hospital in Edo State

The loss of a loved one is always a difficult experience, but it is even more devastating when it happens due to negligence or incompetence on the part of healthcare professionals who are supposed to provide care and support. This is the story of Oghogho Sunday, a Nigerian man who has accused a student doctor of causing the death of his wife during childbirth at a government-owned hospital in Edo state.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Sunday recounted how he took his wife, Faith Oghogho, to the hospital to give birth to their baby and how she eventually died as a result of the doctor’s actions. According to Sunday, he registered his wife for antenatal care at the Edo Specialist Hospital with the sum of #70,000. When the time for delivery approached, he took her to the hospital, and after meeting with the doctor, he induced her and told them to come back in the evening that same day.

Sunday and his wife went back to the hospital as instructed, and she was ushered into the labour ward. She laboured from Monday evening till 11 am on Wednesday morning before finally giving birth to a baby boy without any operation conducted on her. However, immediately after delivery, she started bleeding, and Sunday was told by the doctor that the only way to stop the bleeding was to remove her womb. Despite his reservations, Sunday concurred, and in the process of removing her womb, the kidney was affected, which aggravated the situation. She kept bleeding, and the doctor instructed Sunday to buy blood, which he did, but all to no avail.

The doctor then instructed Sunday to do dialysis, which he did for three days at the cost of #80,000. After this, Doctor Osahon placed Faith on intensive care since her kidney had already been tampered with. A day before she died, Sunday was told to discharge the newborn baby to minimize the hospital bills, which his wife consented to. The following day after discharging the baby, Sunday received a phone call from the hospital at 6 am in the morning that his wife was dead, and he should hurry up to come and remove her dead body as they don’t have a mortuary in the hospital.

When Sunday got to the hospital, he was made to pay #600,000 as balance payment before allowing him to carry his deceased wife to a morgue elsewhere. On the 18th day of April after her death, Sunday received a phone call from the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Professor Sunday Adeoye, who informed him that his attention was needed at the hospital in respect to his wife’s death. When Sunday got to the hospital with some of his family members, he met the CMD and one Doctor Oriakhi, amongst seven other doctors of the hospital who condoled and apologized to him, saying they have discovered that it was a student doctor that operated on his wife.

The CMD further said assuming they had not paid the hospital bills, they would have deducted from the bills for them. But since the hospital bills had already been paid and entered into the government account, there’s nothing they or anybody can do unless such a person wants to throw weight with the government, as the hospital belongs to the government. He further assured Sunday that even if they go to court, it’ll never be in their favor since the government is involved.

Sunday is now calling on the government and all and sundry, especially all relevant agencies saddled with such responsibility with cases like his, to please help investigate and do the needful. The vacuum left for him is overwhelming, and taking care of the newborn baby with the other kids in the absence of his wife makes his heart bleed.

This sad incident highlights the need for better regulation and oversight of healthcare professionals in Nigeria, especially those working in government-owned hospitals. The loss of Faith Oghogho is a tragedy that could have been avoided if proper care had been provided during childbirth. It is important that the government takes this matter seriously and ensures that justice is served for Sunday and his family, as well as to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In conclusion, Sunday’s story is a wake-up call for everyone to be vigilant and proactive in matters concerning their health and the health of their loved ones. It is crucial to take the necessary precautions when seeking medical attention and to speak up when something doesn’t seem right. The quality of healthcare in Nigeria must improve, and this can only be achieved through concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Nigerian man accuses student doctor of causing his wife’s death during childbirth in a Hospital in Edo state/