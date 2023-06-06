Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man caught disposing lover’s body after fatal abortion in Benue

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Catechist on the Run Following the Death of His Lover in Benue State

A catechist from St. Martins Parish Mbape, in Adikpo deanery, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue state, is on the run following the death of a young lady suspected to be his lover. Oliver Vershima was caught around 7 pm on Sunday evening, June 4, 2023, while attempting to dispose of the lady’s body.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect, who was assigned to work at St. Augustine Zone, Jov Mbahura, concealed the woman’s body inside his room after she died during an attempt to terminate her pregnancy. “On questioning him, it was discovered that he had impregnated the lady, and they tried to terminate the pregnancy, but in the process, the lady lost her life early hours of the day,” said a native from the community, Terhemba.

The catechist then hid the dead body inside his room until nightfall so he could take the body out of the village and possibly run away. “Unfortunately for him, he was caught while trying to carry the body out of the village, but he later escaped in the melee,” Terhemba added.

The identity of the lady was yet to be ascertained, adding that she came from a neighboring community. Spokesperson for the State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident to Punch, said that the corpse of the lady had been recovered and deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Corpse of the said young girl who was said to have visited her man friend was recovered and taken to the mortuary after a report was received, but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away,” The PPRO said that the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with residents calling for justice to be served. The Catholic Church has also condemned the actions of the catechist, stating that it is against the teachings and principles of the church.

In a statement issued by the Diocese of Makurdi, the church described the incident as unfortunate and called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice. “The Catholic Church does not condone any form of immoral behavior, and we will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member who engages in such acts,” the statement read.

The incident has also raised concerns about the rising cases of abortion in the state, with many calling for more awareness and education on the dangers of illegal abortions. According to reports, many young girls in the state are forced to undergo illegal abortions due to the stigma attached to teenage pregnancy.

The Catholic Church has also called on its members to shun immoral behavior and embrace the teachings of the church. “As Catholics, we are called to live a life of virtue and holiness, and we must strive to uphold these values in our daily lives,” the statement added.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for the authorities and the community to address the issue of illegal abortions and promote safe and legal alternatives. It is also a reminder of the importance of upholding moral values and principles in our daily lives. Justice must be served for the victim, and measures must be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Abortion-related death in Benue Catechist involved in lover’s abortion death Attempted disposal of lover’s body by catechist Scandalous incident involving catechist in Benue Legal consequences of abortion death and attempted disposal by catechist

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Catechist caught trying to dispose of his lover’s body after she died during abortion in Benue/