Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man charged with murder of couple found dead at home, pictured for first time

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Married Couple Found Dead in Sussex Home, Man Charged with Murder

The families of a married couple found dead in their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, have released a photo of the couple as a man is set to appear in court charged with their murder. The bodies of Josh Bashford, 33, and his wife Chloe, 30, were discovered on Friday June 9th. Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 12th. Police have said that Martin was known to the victims and that they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time. While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened is ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter. I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

Post-mortem examinations have been scheduled to take place next week to confirm the causes of death of the couple. The victims’ families are being supported. Further details have not been released.

The news of the couple’s deaths has shocked the local community and beyond. The tragedy has left many wondering why and how this could happen. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation, and the public is being urged not to speculate or comment on the case. The families of the victims are understandably devastated and are being supported through this difficult time.

Cases of murder and violence are always difficult to comprehend, especially when it involves people we know or live close to. The impact of such events can be devastating, and it is important that we come together as a community to support one another. It is also important that we allow the authorities to do their job and investigate the case thoroughly without speculation or interference.

The news of this tragedy serves as a reminder that violence affects us all. It is important that we take steps to prevent violence and create safer communities for ourselves and our loved ones. This includes speaking up when we see something that is not right and seeking help when we need it. We must also support those who have been affected by violence and work together to prevent further tragedies.

In conclusion, the news of the married couple found dead in their home in Sussex is a tragedy that has shocked the local community and beyond. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation, and the public is being urged not to speculate or comment on the case. The families of the victims are being supported through this difficult time, and it is important that we come together as a community to support one another and prevent further tragedies. Violence affects us all, and it is important that we take steps to prevent it and create safer communities for ourselves and our loved ones.

Murder investigation couple found dead at home Suspect charged with double homicide of couple First images of couple found deceased in their home Tragic case of couple murdered in their own home Community mourns loss of couple killed in suspected homicide

News Source : Ben Mitchell

Source Link :Couple who were found dead at home pictured for first time as man charged with murder/