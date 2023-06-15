Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife and Three Daughters in Bihar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Allegedly Murders Wife and Three Daughters in Bihar

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters, including two minors, before hanging himself to death in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1.30 am in Ekhania village, according to police reports.

The man, identified as Munna Yadav, is suspected to have killed his wife, Puja Devi, and then his three daughters – Suman (18), Anchal (16), and Roshni Kumari (15) – with a sharp object. He then tried to kill his two sons, but they managed to flee. Yadav subsequently hanged himself from a tree outside his house.

Both sons of Yadav informed the police, who arrived at the scene shortly afterward. They narrated the sequence of events leading up to the murder-suicide. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, and police are collecting all relevant information pertaining to the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigations are ongoing.

Such incidents of domestic violence and family disputes leading to murder-suicides are becoming increasingly common across India. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 3,780 reported cases of murder-suicides in 2019, with the highest number of cases reported in Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The causes of such incidents are often complex and multifaceted, including issues such as financial problems, mental health issues, and domestic disputes. However, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have also contributed to an increase in such cases, with families forced to spend more time together in close quarters, often leading to heightened tensions and conflicts.

It is essential to address the root causes of such incidents and provide support to families in crisis. This includes providing access to mental health services, financial assistance, and legal aid to those in need.

Moreover, it is crucial to raise awareness about the issue and encourage victims to come forward and seek help. Family members, neighbors, and community leaders can play an essential role in identifying signs of domestic violence and intervening before it escalates to such extreme levels.

The government must also take concrete steps to address the issue and ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice. This includes improving the efficiency of the criminal justice system, providing training to law enforcement officials, and setting up specialized courts to handle cases of domestic violence and family disputes.

In conclusion, the incident in Bihar is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of domestic violence and family disputes in India. It is essential to provide support to families in crisis, raise awareness about the issue, and take concrete steps to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

