Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Commits Suicide at Ex-Landlord’s Home in Guwahati

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide at Former Landlord’s House in Guwahati

In a tragic turn of events, a man in his 30s allegedly died by suicide at the front yard of his former landlord’s house in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Saturday. The incident has left the residents of the area in shock and disbelief.

The Incident

The man, identified as Rohit Das, had been living as a tenant in the landlord’s house for the past two years. However, he had recently vacated the house due to some personal reasons. According to the police, the landlord had asked Das to vacate the house as he had not paid the rent for the past few months.

On Saturday, Das went to the landlord’s house and allegedly consumed poison in front of the house. The landlord’s family members saw him lying unconscious and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the landlord and his family members in shock. They have expressed their condolences to Das’ family and have denied any involvement in the incident. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

The incident has also sparked a debate on the issue of mental health and suicide. Many people have expressed their concern over the rising cases of suicide in the country and have called for more awareness and support for mental health issues.

Understanding Suicide

Suicide is a serious public health issue that affects people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 15-29 years globally.

There are many reasons why people may consider suicide. Some common risk factors include mental illness, substance abuse, relationship problems, financial difficulties, and stress. However, it is important to note that not everyone who experiences these risk factors will attempt or die by suicide.

Suicide is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach. This includes addressing the underlying risk factors, providing support and treatment for individuals who are at risk, and promoting mental wellness and resilience in communities.

Supporting Mental Health

One of the key ways to prevent suicide is by supporting mental health. This includes providing access to mental health services, promoting mental wellness, and reducing the stigma associated with mental illness.

Individuals who are struggling with their mental health should seek support from a mental health professional. This can include a therapist, counselor, or psychologist. There are also many resources available for individuals who may not have access to these services, such as crisis hotlines and online support groups.

It is also important to promote mental wellness in communities. This can include creating safe and supportive environments, promoting healthy coping strategies, and reducing stress and anxiety in daily life.

Conclusion

The incident in Guwahati is a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing mental health and suicide prevention. It is important for individuals, communities, and policymakers to work together to support mental health and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness. By doing so, we can help prevent future tragedies and promote mental wellness for all.

News Source : Pratidin Time

Source Link :Guwahati: Man Commits Suicide at Former Landlord's House/