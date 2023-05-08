Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man crushed by car at University of Dayton

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes at University of Dayton: Male Dead After Car Falls on Top of Him

It was supposed to be a routine car repair on a Sunday evening, but it quickly turned into a nightmare for a male at the University of Dayton. Around 7:06 p.m., Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 300 block of Irving Avenue on initial reports of a car falling on top of someone. Sadly, the male did not survive the accident.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the male was working on his car when the jack got trapped underneath, causing the car to fall on top of him. It is a common mistake for inexperienced car owners to improperly place jacks and stands when working on their vehicles. It is a simple error that can lead to fatal consequences.

An investigator for the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene to confirm the male’s death and identify his next of kin. As of now, the identity of the victim has not been released to the public.

The incident has left the University of Dayton community shaken, and authorities are currently investigating the incident. Dayton Police and University of Dayton Public Safety officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The University of Dayton has not released an official statement regarding the incident, and it is unclear whether the male was a student or a member of the staff. However, the university has offered grief counseling services to anyone affected by the tragedy.

This is not the first time that the University of Dayton has experienced a tragedy. In 2019, two students died in a house fire near the campus, and in 2017, a student fell to his death from a campus dormitory.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety when working on vehicles. It is crucial to use proper equipment and techniques when conducting car repairs to avoid accidents and injuries. Additionally, it is essential to seek professional help if you are unsure of how to carry out a repair.

The accident is a tragedy that has left the University of Dayton community in shock. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time. As the investigation continues, we hope that authorities can provide answers and closure to those affected by the incident.

In conclusion, the incident at the University of Dayton is a sobering reminder of the dangers of car repairs. It is essential to prioritize safety to avoid accidents and injuries. We must take precautions when working on vehicles and seek professional help if necessary. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, and we hope that they can find comfort and support during this challenging time.

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :Male dead after car falls on top of him at University of Dayton – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio/