Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man dies from honey bee attack while harvesting

Kasaragod: Nath, the owner of a honeycomb collection unit, passed away while collecting honeycombs in the forest. The incident occurred at 11 am on Saturday near his house in Oda, when Nath had gone to collect honeycombs. He was alone at the time of the incident.

The bees attacked him while he was trying to collect the honeycombs, and nobody was around to help him. The locals informed the police, and the forest department officials arrived immediately. However, Nath had already succumbed to his injuries.

The body was taken to the Kanjangad district hospital for post-mortem and was later shifted to the mortuary at the district hospital in Kasaragod. His funeral rites will be held on Sunday at his residence in Veeduvalappu.

Nath was known for his honey production, and he had been collecting honeycombs for more than a decade. He was also a skilled carpenter and had built many houses in the region. His death has left the locals in shock, and they mourn the loss of a skilled and hardworking individual.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

Source Link :bee attack death, ഓട ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ തേനീച്ചയുടെ കുത്തേറ്റ ഗൃഹനാഥൻ മരിച്ചു – man died of honey bee attack/