Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man dies in Plum motorcycle accident

James Baker Obituary, Death

Hit-and-Run Accident in Plum Borough

The Allegheny County Police Department was dispatched to Plum Borough in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday in response to a request for assistance that was made there. The call for assistance was placed in Plum Borough. An accident that involved a hit-and-run driver took place in the 100 block of Unity Center Drive just before 4 o’clock in the afternoon, and emergency dispatchers were called about it just before that time. The driver fled the scene of the accident. The motorist who was to blame for the collision was successful in evading capture and fleeing the scene.

When the rescue team arrived, they found an adult male motorcyclist who was in critical condition when they arrived. When they found him, he was riding a motorcycle. They discovered him unconscious when they came across him. The man, whose identity was later confirmed to be James Baker and who was found to be 66 years old, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was finally treated for his injuries before ultimately passing away.

Investigation and Suspect Vehicle

Because of the research that was carried out, the authorities were able to home in on a white Lincoln sedan as the most likely option for the suspect vehicle. This conclusion was reached as a consequence of the investigation that was carried out. The driver of the abandoned vehicle was identified quite quickly, and investigators are currently looking for the individual who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, according to a news release that was published by the county police.

Appeal for Information

You can get in touch with the service by dialing the number for the County Police Tip Line, which is 1-833-ALL-TIPS. If you have any information to share, please do so at this number. Everyone who has any reason to suspect that they may have information regarding this event is strongly encouraged to come forward as soon as possible with that information. Callers can choose to remain anonymous when they place their calls if that is something they would choose to do. The choice is available to them.

