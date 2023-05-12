Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man dies in rehab center after admission in Banshdroni

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The internet has become a vast network of information and communication, and websites like www.anandabazar.com offer a plethora of content and services to its users. However, to ensure that users are using the site responsibly and within the framework of the law, ABP Pvt. Ltd has laid down certain terms of use that must be adhered to by all users.

As per the terms of use, the site can be accessed by anyone who is 18 years or older and competent to enter into a contract as per the laws of India. If you are below 18 years of age, you can access the site only under the guidance and supervision of your natural parent and/or guardian.

The terms of use are governed by the laws of India, and any changes or updates made to the terms will be posted on the site for the user’s reference and convenience. It is the user’s responsibility to check the terms of use periodically and remain in compliance with them. Any use of the site after an amendment to the terms of use shall constitute the user’s acceptance of the updated terms.

ABP Pvt. Ltd reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any or all channels, products or services at any time without notice, and make modifications and alterations to any content, products, and services contained on the site without prior notice.

The site’s content, trademarks, and logos are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd and are protected under applicable Indian laws. Users are not allowed to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt. Ltd. Any infringement shall be vigorously defended and pursued to the fullest extent permitted by law.

ABP Pvt. Ltd grants users limited permission to copy the site’s content for personal, non-commercial use only. Users are not allowed to download, modify, alter, change, amend, vary, transform, revise, translate, publish, distribute or otherwise disseminate any content on the site or any portion of it without the express consent of ABP Pvt. Ltd.

Users are not allowed to resell or commercialize any part of the site, collect or use any product listings, descriptions, or prices, use the site’s content for derivative works, download or copy account information for the benefit of any other merchant, rent, lease, or transfer rights to the site or service, or use meta tags.

Individual registration is required for certain services on the site, such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping. Users must provide current, complete, and accurate information as prompted by the registration form and choose a password and user name. Each registration is for a single individual user only, and users are not allowed to share their account and password or access the site through a single account and password made available to multiple users on a network.

Users are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under their account and must notify ABP Pvt. Ltd immediately of any unauthorized use of their account or any other breach of security. ABP Pvt. Ltd will not be liable for any loss incurred by the user due to someone else using their password or account, but the user could be held liable for losses incurred by ABP Pvt. Ltd or another party due to someone else using their account or password.

The site’s services must not be used for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by the terms of use. Users must not use the services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd server or network or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any services. Users must not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any services, other accounts, computer systems, or to any of the services through hacking, password mining, or any other means. Users must not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the services.

In conclusion, the terms of use for www.anandabazar.com have been laid down to ensure that users access the site responsibly and within the framework of the law. Users must adhere to these terms of use and any changes or updates made to them to continue using the site’s services.

News Source : নিজস্ব সংবাদদাতা

