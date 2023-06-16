Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death on 2016 Fishing Trip in New England

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death

Burlington, VT. – Nathan Carman, who had been accused of causing his mother’s death during a fishing trip in 2016, has died while awaiting trial. Prosecutors have released a statement confirming his death, citing natural causes. The 28-year-old had been indicted on charges of wire fraud and making false statements to investigators, but his case was never tried.

Carman’s mother, Linda Carman, disappeared during a fishing trip off the coast of New England in September 2016. Nathan was found alive after spending several days adrift in a life raft, but his mother was never found. The Coast Guard had searched for her for several days, but the search was ultimately called off.

After his rescue, Nathan Carman had been questioned by investigators about his mother’s disappearance. He had claimed that their boat had started to take on water and had sunk, forcing them to abandon it. He said that he had tried to locate his mother using a flashlight and an emergency beacon, but was unable to find her.

However, investigators had grown suspicious of Carman’s story. They had discovered that he had made several alterations to the boat before the trip, including removing a bulkhead that would have prevented water from flooding the cabin. They had also found evidence that Nathan had been in financial trouble and had been trying to collect on a large insurance policy that he had taken out on the boat. Prosecutors had alleged that he had deliberately caused the boat to sink in order to collect on the policy.

Carman had been indicted on charges of wire fraud and making false statements to investigators in 2019. However, his trial had been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial had been scheduled to begin in October 2021, but it was again postponed after Carman’s lawyers had requested more time to prepare their case.

On January 4, 2022, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case against Carman, citing his death. The motion stated that Carman had died on December 31, 2021, and that his death had been confirmed by the medical examiner’s office. The cause of death was not disclosed, but prosecutors said that it was due to natural causes.

Carman’s death has left many unanswered questions about his mother’s disappearance. Linda Carman’s body has never been found, and it is unclear what happened to her. Nathan Carman had been the only witness to her disappearance, and his death has made it unlikely that the truth about what happened will ever be known.

The case has also raised questions about the safety of boating and the responsibility of boat owners. The removal of the bulkhead from Nathan Carman’s boat had been a major factor in his indictment, and it had highlighted the dangers of making modifications to boats without understanding the potential consequences.

In conclusion, Nathan Carman’s death has brought an end to a case that had been shrouded in mystery and controversy. While his guilt or innocence will never be determined in a court of law, his death has left many wondering what really happened to his mother during that fateful fishing trip in 2016. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of boating safety and the need for responsible ownership of boats.

News Source : FOX 61

Source Link :Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/