Ronald Runeric Obituary: Akron, Ohio Man, Ronald Runeric Drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough on Saturday as Ronald Runeric. The man was 71 years old and from Akron, Ohio, according to a news release from Franklin State Police.

On Sunday, Rugh reported that Runeric passed away at 12:23 p.m. Police said Rugh drowned and that his death was ruled accidental. When the police arrived at “The Trussell,” a popular fly fishing spot in the area, they reportedly discovered Runeric pinned between two pieces of broken concrete.

Police claimed that Runeric appeared to have fallen into the water between the broken pieces of cement after losing his balance on the slippery cement. Runeric drowned in the about 6-7 foot deep water after failing to recover from the fall, according to investigators. According to the authorities, hikers in the area observed fishing gear on the cement and looked more closely at the scene, where they discovered Runeric.

The death of Ronald Runeric has been a tragic event for his family and friends. The loss of a loved one is never easy, and the suddenness of Runeric’s death has undoubtedly been a shock to all who knew him. The community has also been affected by this tragedy, and the news of Runeric’s death has been met with sadness and condolences.

Ronald Runeric will be remembered for his life, his passions, and his contributions to his community. He was an avid fisherman, and he loved spending time on the water. He was also a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Runeric’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of their choice. They have also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The funeral service for Ronald Runeric will be held on Wednesday, and his family and friends will gather to say their final goodbyes. The service will be a celebration of Runeric’s life, and those who knew him will have the opportunity to share their memories and pay their respects.

Ronald Runeric will be missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who loved him. Rest in peace, Ronald Runeric.

