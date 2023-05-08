Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Electrocuted in Manotick: Ottawa Resident Nick Chenier Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nick Chenier Obituary – Death: Ottawa Man, Nick Chenier Died After Electrocution in Manotick

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Nick Chenier. Nick was a beloved member of the Ottawa community who touched the lives of many. His sudden and tragic death has left his family, friends, and loved ones in a state of shock and mourning.

Electrocution Accident in Manotick

On Friday, May 5th, Nick was working at a hedge trimming business in Manotick when he was tragically hurt on the job. While working, Nick came into contact with an overhead hydro line that was hidden within the hedge. The resulting electrical shock was fatal, and Nick was rushed to Queensway Carleton Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

It is difficult to comprehend the loss of such a vibrant and promising young man. Nick was known for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering work ethic. He was deeply loved by those who knew him and will be sorely missed.

A Life Cut Short

Nick’s passing is a devastating loss for his family and friends. He was a son, brother, and friend who brought joy and happiness to those around him. His death has left a void in the hearts of many, and we extend our deepest sympathies to those who loved him.

Words cannot express the grief and sadness that we feel for Nick’s family and friends. We offer our condolences and our prayers to help comfort them during this difficult time.

A Call for Condolences

We invite those who knew Nick to share their condolences and prayers with his family and friends. Your kind words and support will go a long way in helping them cope with this tragedy. We ask that you keep Nick and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Nick’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Nick Chenier.

