Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Facing Death Penalty in Rape and Murder Case Receives Supreme Court Relief

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction and Death Penalty in 2010 Rape and Murder Case

The Supreme Court of India has quashed the conviction and death penalty of a man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in 2010. The court cited “multitudinous lapses” in the investigation and “yawning gaps” in the chain of circumstances that prevented the establishment of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused had appealed against the 2015 judgement of the Bombay High Court, which had upheld his conviction and sentence. The Supreme Court directed that the accused be set at liberty forthwith if not needed in any other case.

The bench headed by Justice B R Gavai acknowledged that the incident had taken place, causing the victim’s family an “unfathomable loss”. However, it held that the prosecution had not taken all necessary steps to establish the guilt of the accused alone. The case rested on circumstantial evidence, including the appellant’s confessional statement, the recovery of incriminating articles, and a DNA analysis report. The bench noted that the latter was not infallible, and the reliability of the evidence had not been established. It said that the investigation officers’ changes and delays in sending samples for analysis were surprising and unexplained. The alleged disclosure statement of the accused was never read or explained to him in his vernacular language, and it remained a mystery why he was considered a suspect in the first place.

The bench observed that “such multitudinous lapses have compromised the quest to punish the doer of such a barbaric act in absolute peril”. However, it emphasised that the crime committed against the minor child was evil and wrong on its own, without the prohibition of law making it so. It said that investigating authorities had a moral duty, as well as a legal one, to take all possible steps within the letter of the law to bring the doers of such acts to book. The verdict shows the need for fair and proper investigations into crimes affecting society, particularly those involving vulnerable sections such as children.

The Supreme Court’s judgement exemplifies the importance of due process and the rule of law in criminal cases. It underscores the need for rigorous investigation, reliable evidence, and fair trials to ensure that justice is served. The lapses in the investigation in this case highlight the challenges that the criminal justice system faces in India. They also demonstrate the importance of addressing these challenges to improve the system’s efficiency, fairness, and credibility.

Overall, the verdict is a reminder that the death penalty is irreversible and should be used sparingly and judiciously. It underscores the need for caution and restraint in awarding capital punishment, especially in cases where there are doubts about the evidence or circumstances. The Supreme Court’s decision to quash the conviction and death penalty in this case is a testament to its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and human rights. It is a welcome step towards ensuring that the guilty are punished and the innocent are protected.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Supreme Court Relief For Man Facing Death Penalty In Rape And Murder Case/