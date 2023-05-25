Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man fatally stabbed at wedding brawl over woman

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident: Security Guard Brutally Murdered at a Wedding Party in Kenya

A security guard, Elly Kamanye, was brutally murdered while providing security at a wedding party in Rwengiri II village, Kigarama sub-county of Kenya. The incident has shocked the local community and the police are investigating the matter to bring the culprit to justice.

Kamanye was a former crime preventer and had been deployed to provide security at the wedding party. However, he lost his life due to a misunderstanding that broke out between him and one Ivan Amanya over a woman. The suspect, armed with a panga (machete), attempted to cut the woman, which prompted Kamanye to intervene. Unfortunately, he was stabbed in the stomach instead.

According to Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Kamanye was rushed to Kabwohe Health Centre IV and later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Kamanye’s body has been handed over to his relatives for burial.

The police officers visited the scene of the crime and arrested Amanya to help with the investigation. The police are working hard to gather evidence and identify all those involved in the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are determined to bring the culprit to justice.

This incident highlights the importance of security measures at public events. Security guards play a critical role in ensuring the safety of guests and preventing any untoward incidents from taking place. However, they are often at risk of violence and abuse, as seen in this case.

It is essential to have proper security protocols in place to prevent such incidents from occurring. This includes proper screening of guests, deploying adequate security guards, and ensuring that they are equipped with the right training and tools to handle any potential threats.

The local community must also come together and work towards preventing such incidents from occurring. It is essential to create awareness about the importance of safety and security at public events and take steps to ensure that everyone is safe.

In addition, there must be swift action taken against those who commit such crimes. The police must be given the necessary resources to investigate and bring the culprit to justice. This will send a strong message to others that such crimes will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be held accountable.

In conclusion, the brutal murder of Elly Kamanye is a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock and mourning. The police are investigating the matter, and we hope that they will identify and bring the culprit to justice. This incident highlights the need for proper security measures at public events and the importance of creating awareness about safety and security. We must work together to prevent such incidents from occurring and ensure that everyone is safe.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Bouncer stabbed to death during a fight at a wedding over a woman/