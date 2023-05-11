Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man found dead at Kuching bus stop, police seek relatives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

and police rushed to the location, but unfortunately the man was already dead,” Supt Merbin Lisa said.

“The deceased is believed to be in his late 50s and was found wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He had no identification documents on him.”

The police chief added that initial investigations suggest that the man may have been a vagrant, and that his death may have been due to natural causes.

“We are urging anyone who may have information about the deceased or his next of kin to come forward and assist us in identifying him,” Supt Merbin Lisa said.

The police have also called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could help them with their investigations.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping us to identify this man and determine the circumstances of his death,” he said.

The police have also urged the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in the area.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death,” Supt Merbin Lisa said.

“We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity in the area to the police.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and has prompted calls for increased security in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” said a spokesman for the local council.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure that the area is safe and secure for the public, and to prevent any further incidents from occurring.”

The council has also urged members of the public to take extra precautions when travelling alone, and to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“We urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in the area to the police immediately,” the spokesman said.

“This incident serves as a reminder that we must all work together to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

The police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to identify the deceased and to determine the circumstances of his death.

“We are working tirelessly to identify this man and to determine the cause of his death,” Supt Merbin Lisa said.

“We urge anyone with information about the deceased or his next of kin to come forward and assist us in our investigations.”

The incident has sparked a wave of sympathy from members of the public, who have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this man during this difficult time,” said a local resident.

“We hope that the police are able to identify him soon and bring closure to his loved ones.”

The incident has also highlighted the issue of homelessness in the area, with many calling for more support for those who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We need to do more to support those who are homeless or who are struggling to make ends meet,” said a local charity worker.

“We must work together as a community to ensure that everyone has access to the basic necessities of life, and that no one is left behind.”

The police have thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are grateful for the support of the community during this difficult time, and we urge anyone with information about the deceased to come forward and assist us in our investigations,” Supt Merbin Lisa said.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to identify this man and to determine the circumstances of his death.”

News Source : Borneo Post Online

Source Link :Police seek relatives of man found dead at Kuching bus stop/