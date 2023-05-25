Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man found dead in Billingham flat, murder inquiry launched

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Northallerton

Two men, aged 56 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Northallerton. The incident took place in a flat at Kennedy Gardens, where emergency services were called at around 6.40am. The victim, a man in his 50s, was found deceased, and his family has been informed and offered specialist support.

Reassurance from Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police have reassured the local community that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public. However, officers remain at various locations across the town conducting enquiries, and anyone with information or concerns is urged to speak to them in confidence.

Appeal for Witnesses

Cleveland Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious within the flats at Kennedy Gardens from yesterday evening into today to contact them via the 101 number, quoting ref 100246. Information can also be submitted anonymously through a dedicated portal or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Offer of Support

The victim’s family has been offered specialist support, and Cleveland Police have expressed their condolences. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected in due course.

Conclusion

The incident has shocked the local community in Northallerton, and the arrest of two men on suspicion of murder has raised many questions. The police are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to come forward in confidence. The victim’s family has been offered support, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

Billingham flat murder investigation Police launch probe into man’s death at Billingham apartment Homicide detectives investigate death of man in Billingham flat Suspect sought in connection with Billingham flat murder Forensic teams examine evidence in Billingham flat death case

News Source : Michael Robinson

Source Link :Murder inquiry launched after man found dead at Billingham flat/