Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man found dead in Clovis apartment, arrest made

14-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Homicide in Clovis, NM

A 14-year-old has been arrested after a homicide on Monday evening in Clovis, New Mexico, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department.

Discovery of the Crime Scene

Officials with the department said that around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Clovis Police received a call of a possible suicide at an apartment complex in Clovis. When officers responded to the scene, they found 18-year-old Timothy Newbrough dead on the couch in the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Missing Vehicle

When officers searched the apartment, they did not locate a weapon. According to the release, a vehicle belonging to Newbrough was also missing from the home. The car, which has not yet been located, is described as a black 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Delaware registration XQ36679.

Investigation and Arrest

After the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began to investigate the incident, information was provided, according to the release, that identified a 14-year-old as the suspect in Newbrough’s death. The 14-year-old, who was not identified by the Clovis Police Department, was arrested “for the delinquent act of Murder in the first degree.”

Ongoing Investigation

Officials said the investigation continues to be active. If individuals have information on the incident, they are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or visit the Clovis Police Department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers by calling 575-763-7000.

Conclusion

