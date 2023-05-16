Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man found dead in Woodforest area apartment, believed shot over weekend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dead Body Found in Woodforest Area Home, Harris County Sheriff’s Department Investigating

On Monday night, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his home in the Woodforest area of Harris County, Texas. The man had not been heard from for a few days, prompting family members to break down the door to his apartment on Woodforest Boulevard between Uvalde Road and Normandy Street. Harris County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene and are now investigating the incident.

According to detectives, the man may have been dead for a few days before he was found. This timeline coincides with a disturbance that occurred at the man’s apartment complex on Saturday night, just a few days before his body was discovered. Deputies responded to the disturbance, which included gunshots, but did not find anything when they arrived.

The man lived alone in his apartment, according to family members who spoke to investigators. Friends and family were seen packing up belongings after investigators left the scene, but they did not want to speak to the media about what happened.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and deputies have not released any details about a possible suspect. The community is urged to come forward with any information they may have that could help solve the case.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to law enforcement. It is also a reminder of the dangers that can come with living alone, and the importance of staying connected with loved ones and neighbors.

As the investigation continues, the Harris County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The department can be reached at (713) 221-6000.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Source Link :Harris County sheriff’s deputies believe man found dead at Timber Run Apartments in Woodforest area was shot over the weekend/