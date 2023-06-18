Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man found dead with multiple stab wounds at Red Top Motel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Found Dead with Multiple Stab Wounds at Red Top Motel: Suspect Charged with First-degree Murder

On June 17, it was reported that a man was found dead at the Red Top Motel last weekend with multiple stab wounds to his neck, torso, and arm. According to court documents, the victim’s name and cause of death have not been released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. However, Michael R. Perry has been charged with first-degree murder and was jailed on just over $1 million bail on Saturday night.

The incident was reported after a motel employee informed the police that he heard an argument coming from one of the motel rooms about 1 1/2 hours before the body was found in the room on the afternoon of June 10. Upon entering the room with another employee, they discovered the body in the shower with running water.

A sheriff’s deputy later entered the room to investigate the reported death and discovered the partially clothed elderly white man’s body in the shower, with blood in the room. Employees at Trent Resource and Assistance Center, located 2 miles west of the motel, identified the suspect as Perry after police showed them a photo of the suspect from a motel security camera. Perry had a bed at the shelter, according to staff.

Further investigation revealed that Perry was previously incarcerated at the Spokane County Jail on May 24, but was released later that day. A deputy sheriff noticed that Perry had a distinct mark on his left cheek, just like the man in the surveillance footage. Perry also had two tattoos on his left cheekbone, and sported a “signature beard” in both images.

On the day of the alleged murder, a man at Felts Field noticed smoke coming from near the riverbank and found a man burning his clothes. The man who burned his clothes told the witness his name was “Michael” and that someone burned his clothes while he was swimming. The witness gave Michael a pair of sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt and drove him back to the Trent safe house.

After reviewing news of the death investigation at the motel, the witness contacted the police and directed them to where he had found the man and his fire pit. Later that day, police found Perry on North Waterworks Street near the shelter walking toward Trent Avenue. Perry was wearing the same sweatpants and long-sleeved shirt the man had given him earlier.

Upon arrest, Perry told police he was at the motel that morning and then asked for a lawyer. Police found blood in Perry’s hair, but saw no head injuries. Perry was carrying two clear plastic bags containing various items, one of which had a fixed blade knife. Perry’s hands were red and swollen, and he had minor cuts and abrasions on his hands and body. Perry’s belongings also included two tattoo machines, cigarette paper, and a bag of tobacco.

Police found two empty boxes for tattoo machines and cigarette paper between the fire pit and the riverbank. Based on the evidence, Perry was charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail with bail set at just over $1 million. The investigation is ongoing.

