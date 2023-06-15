Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man in 60s stabbed in random Nottingham attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BREAKING NEWS: Knife and Van Rampage in Nottingham Leaves Three Dead

A man in his 60s has become the third victim of a knife and van rampage in Nottingham. Reportedly, the victim was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by a knifeman dressed in black. The first two victims were also randomly attacked and stabbed to death, and their identities have not been released.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but police have said that they are keeping an open mind over the motive for the attack. Counter terror police have also raided two properties in Nottingham as part of their investigation.

The incident has left the city in shock, with many people expressing their horror and disbelief at the senseless violence. Nottinghamshire Police have issued a statement urging people to remain calm and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

The attack comes at a time when the UK is on high alert for terrorist activity, following a number of high-profile attacks in recent years. However, police have not yet confirmed whether the incident is being treated as terrorism.

The incident has also raised questions over the adequacy of security measures in public spaces, such as shopping areas and city centres. Many people are calling for increased security measures to be put in place to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

UPDATE: Man Charged with Three Counts of Murder in Connection with Nottingham Attack

A 31-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the knife and van attack in Nottingham. The man, who has been named as Alex Lanning, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

The charges relate to the deaths of three men who were randomly attacked and stabbed to death in the city centre on Saturday night. The victims have been named as 42-year-old Justin Skrebowski, 50-year-old Christian Bagley, and 60-year-old Graham Snell.

Lanning, who was dressed in black at the time of the attack, was arrested on Sunday morning and taken into custody for questioning. Police have said that they are not treating the incident as terrorism, but are keeping an open mind over the motive for the attack.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Third victim of Nottingham rampage man in his 60s ‘stabbed in random attack’/