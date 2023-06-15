Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man in custody after victims identified in Nottingham – updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What We Know So Far About the Nottingham Stabbing Rampage

The Incident

On Wednesday morning, two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death, and three others were injured, in a rampage across Nottingham. The attacker used a stolen van to drive into the victims before stabbing them.

The Suspect

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. According to reports, the suspect is a British national who was known to police. He was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody.

The Motive

While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the attack was terror-related. Police have said that they are keeping an open mind about the motive, but that they believe the suspect acted alone.

The Response

The incident has shocked the local community and sparked a massive police response. Officers from the Nottinghamshire Police, as well as the Counter-Terrorism Command, are investigating the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said in a statement that the force was “working tirelessly to establish the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident”. He added that “the thoughts of everyone at Nottinghamshire Police are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives and those who have been injured”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his condolences, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the attack and that his “thoughts are with the victims and their families”.

The Aftermath

The attack has left the city of Nottingham reeling. The area around the scene of the incident has been cordoned off, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, local politicians have expressed their shock and sadness at the attack. Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said in a statement that she was “devastated” by the news, adding that “my thoughts are with the victims and their families, and I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response”.

The Investigation

As of now, the investigation is ongoing. Nottinghamshire Police have said that they are working to establish the motive for the attack, as well as the identity of the suspect.

Meanwhile, detectives are also exploring whether there is any link between the attack and a recent spate of stabbings in the city. Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of stabbings in the area, leading to concerns about rising violence.

Conclusion

The Nottingham stabbing rampage has left the city in shock. While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the attack was terror-related. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward, and the local community is pulling together to support the victims and their families.

As the investigation continues, it is important that we remain vigilant and work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again in the future.

