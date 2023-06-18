Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man in Greensboro Dies from Fentanyl Overdose at Party

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jeremy Fountain Obituary – Death: Greensboro North Carolina Man, Jeremy Fountain Died After Fentanyl Overdose at a Party

Tonight’s celebration/memorial for a popular local community man who passed away is expected to draw a sizable crowd to Wahoo’s Tavern in Greensboro, North Carolina. Greensboro resident Jeremy Fountain passed away from a fentanyl overdose yesterday, according to a close acquaintance. He overdosed at a dance party and was later declared dead. Drummer Jeremy Fountain, sometimes known as “Space Jesus,” was a prominent figure in several Greensboro civic organizations.

Background and Education

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s sociology program produced Jeremy Fountain as a graduate. He also graduated from Whiteville High School, which is located on N. Lee Street in Whiteville. He had lived in Greensboro but was originally from Whiteville, North Carolina.

Memorial Service

A memorial service will be held for Fountain’s friends at the Wahoo’s Tavern in Greensboro, North Carolina, at 2120 Walker Ave. Such tragic news. Once more, our small circle is irrevocably altered. Jeremy Fountain, aka Space Jesus, rest in peace.

After the tragic event, Jeremy’s pal wrote, “PLEASE!! Please please please take some safety precautions if we’re going to do certain things to stop any more of us from overdosing and dying. Fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and oxygen will be available to me at all times as handouts. Please keep your comments on this post to yourself if you have any criticisms.

Final Thoughts

The untimely death of Jeremy Fountain serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug use and the importance of taking safety precautions. The availability of fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and oxygen can help prevent future tragedies like this one. Let us honor Jeremy’s memory by taking these precautions and spreading awareness of the dangers of drug use. Rest in peace, Jeremy Fountain, you will be dearly missed.

