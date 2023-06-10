Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man in Lagos remanded for fatal stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Remanded in Custody for Allegedly Stabbing Friend to Death in Lagos

A 38-year-old man identified as Raphael Agu has been remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre in Lagos State by a magistrate court sitting in Yaba. He has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly stabbing his friend, Stanley Ugo, to death. The prosecution team told the court that the two men had engaged in a heated argument after Agu was accused of not disbursing N15,000 effectively. The money was given to him by a developer who was erecting a structure around the transformer Bus stop area in Ogudu, with the instruction to disburse it to some of the area boys.

According to the prosecution, after Agu had shared the money, the deceased and one other person came back and accused him of not disbursing the money efficiently. This caused a heated argument which degenerated into a fight. During the fight, Agu allegedly stabbed Ugo in the stomach with a knife.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015. He went on to present a remand application, appealing to the court to remand the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution.

Granting the request, the magistrate, P.E Nwaka ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and also directed that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice. The case was then adjourned till July 5, 2023.

This tragic incident highlights the need for individuals to learn how to handle conflicts without resorting to violence. It is important for people to seek peaceful means of resolving disputes, especially when the stakes are high. The loss of a life is not something that can be easily replaced, and it is important for individuals to understand the consequences of their actions.

The justice system has a vital role to play in ensuring that those who engage in violent acts are held accountable for their actions. It is important for the courts to ensure that justice is served, both for the victim and for society at large. This means that those who are accused of crimes must be given a fair trial, and that the evidence presented must be subjected to rigorous scrutiny.

In this case, the court has done the right thing by remanding the accused in custody pending legal advice from the Director of Legal Prosecution. This will ensure that the case is properly investigated, and that justice is served in a timely and fair manner.

It is also important for society to reflect on the underlying issues that led to this tragic incident. The fact that individuals are fighting over the disbursement of N15,000 highlights the level of poverty and inequality that exists in our society. It is important for government and other stakeholders to address these issues, and to ensure that everyone has access to the basic necessities of life.

In conclusion, the remand of Raphael Agu in custody for allegedly stabbing his friend to death is a sobering reminder of the importance of conflict resolution skills, as well as the need for justice to be served in a timely and fair manner. It is hoped that the justice system will continue to play its role in ensuring that those who engage in violent acts are held accountable, while also addressing the underlying issues that contribute to such incidents.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Man remanded for stabbing friend to death in Lagos/