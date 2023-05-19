Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man in San Antonio Dies at 40

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brandon Sherouse Obituary – Death: San Antonio, Texas Man, Brandon Sherouse Died At 40

According to an online obituary posted on Sunday, May 7, 2023, San Antonio, Texas Man, Brandon Sherouse has passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 40years. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Chris Ray Flores share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“My brother inside the fire house and outside I can’t believe this. Im going to miss you from our tight hugs to your laugh. May you rest in peace i love you Brandon Sherouse ”

Sherouse was a Witzelsucht, “a group of uncommon neurological symptoms called Witzelsucht gets its name from the German word Witzeln, which means to make a joke or a Wisecrack, and Sucht, which means addiction or yearning.

