Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Killed by Chokehold in NOHO Subway, Death Ruled Homicide

Jordan Neely Dead; NOHO, Manhattan Man, Jordan Neely Killed by Chokehold in Subway, Death Ruled Homicide

The death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old man who passed away after a struggle with another passenger on a subway train, has been ruled a homicide. According to the results of an autopsy, Neely died as a result of a chokehold used by a former Marine. The incident occurred near the Broadway-Lafayette stop on a northbound F train in Manhattan.

Neely’s Behavior

Reportedly, around 2:30 pm, Neely started acting strangely, intimidating and harassing other passengers on the train. One of the passengers, a 24-year-old, got involved in a physical struggle, during which Neely passed out. Neely was then taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medical Examiner’s Report

The medical examiner determined that Neely had been strangled to death and declared his death a homicide. However, the decision to treat the incident as a murder case or not rests with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is investigating it.

Controversy Surrounding Neely’s Death

Despite the fact that Neely had a criminal record and was well-known to the MTA and police, many individuals think his murder was unnecessary. The passenger who tackled Neely said that he did it to defend his terrified fellow travelers. Supporters held a vigil for Neely, claiming that he was the one who needed aid the most but that society had failed him.

Protests and Claims of Unfair Treatment

Tensions were high at the Broadway-Lafayette station when a small group of people gathered on the platform to protest what they saw as an unfair practice. Krys Cerisier with Vocal NY claimed that “Because what people are constantly given is this narrative that homeless people are dangerous, people think they can take matters into their own hands and view a Black man being upset because he’s hungry as a threat.”

Statements from Witnesses and Police

After questioning the 24-year-old subway passenger, the detectives released him. Other passengers on the train allegedly verified his account, saying he begged them to call 911 while holding Neely, according to police. Witnesses reportedly informed police that as soon as Neely climbed on, he pulled off his coat, shouted, and started pacing up and down the train car. Many of the cyclists objected to his aggressive and erratic behavior.

Neely’s Background and Criminal Record

In the subways, Neely used to dance like Michael Jackson. The borough president of Manhattan claimed in a tweet on Wednesday that he frequently saw the musician on the A-train and that he always made people happy. However, in recent years, he had been detained more than 40 times in the subway for a variety of crimes, including public lewdness and assault against a senior. Although it is unknown whether Neely actually threatened anyone, witnesses to his final moments reportedly told police that he was irrational and angry.

Psychiatric History and the Need for Mental Health Services

In addition to his 44 prior convictions, Neely had a known psychiatric history, according to police sources. Adolfo Abreu from Vocal NY stated, “Our society and government should actually provide those wraparound services rather than leaving someone languishing outside and that’s a failure on all of us, including our elected leaders.” Governor Kathy Hochul responded by calling it “deeply disturbing” and mentioning that the state has allocated $1 billion for mental health services.

Reactions from City Officials and Advocates

Brad Lander, the comptroller of New York City, expressed his fury on Twitter, writing: “There must be consequences for the person who choked Neely, and he should not be “justified & celebrated.” The lack of “critical mental health services desperately needed by so many people in our city” is a “absolute travesty,” according to the Coalition for the Homeless. That “Governor Hochuls and Mayor Adams have completely failed to provide the critical mental health services desperately needed by so many people in our city” is reiterated by this “horrific incident,” according to the statement. “What’s more, it’s abhorrent that a person who killed a mentally ill, homeless person on a subway could get away with it without being punished; it shows the City’s callous disregard for those people’s lives. This is a serious crime that needs to be addressed right away.

