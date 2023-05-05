Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Killed for Picking Mangoes in Rajasthan’s Kotalimit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Beaten to Death for Plucking Mangoes in Rajasthan’s Kota

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man was thrashed by several men allegedly for plucking mangoes from a field in the Sangod Police Station area of Kota district in Rajasthan. The victim, identified as Suraj Karan Meena, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Friday. The police have registered a case of murder against 4-5 identified persons of Rolana village in connection with the killing that happened on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Meena attempted to pluck mangoes from a tree of a field owned by one Nandlal Bairwa. Meena, who was with two of his neighbours, had a heated exchange with Bairwa. Later, around 5-6 persons on two motorbikes took Meena to Rolana, where they thrashed him with sticks, injuring him severely, following which he fainted.

Meena’s neighbour Mahavir, who claimed to be present during the alleged assault, said he was beaten with sticks, which caused his death. The village sarpanch alerted the police about the matter, after which Meena was rushed to a local hospital. After receiving primary medical care, Meena was referred to Kota’s MBS hospital, where he succumbed on Friday morning.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the region, with people condemning the brutal killing of Meena. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and anger over the incident, with some calling for strict action against the culprits.

Sangod Station House Officer Bajrang Lal said the exact reason behind Meena’s death is yet to be ascertained, and investigation into the matter is underway. However, the police have already registered a case of murder against the accused.

The incident highlights the issue of lawlessness and vigilante justice that still exist in several parts of India, particularly in rural areas. The incident also raises questions about the safety of citizens and the need for a more robust law enforcement system.

It is high time that the authorities take strict action against such incidents and ensure that justice is served. The government must also take steps to create awareness among the public about the need to respect the rule of law and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for a more inclusive and just society, where every citizen is safe and free to exercise their rights without fear of violence or intimidation. It is essential that we come together as a society to fight against such atrocities and ensure that justice is served to the victim and his family.

