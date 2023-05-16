Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man killed in horseback riding accident in west-central Minnesota

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Horseback Riding Accident Claims the Life of a Morton Man

On May 14, Timothy J. Hennen, a 64-year-old resident of Morton, Minnesota, lost his life in a horseback riding accident. The incident occurred along the Birch Coulee Creek, approximately one mile northeast of Morton, and according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, Hennen died at the scene of the accident after suffering injuries from a fall from his horse.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident around 5:23 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered Hennen at the bottom of an embankment along Birch Coulee Creek. Bystanders were providing lifesaving measures before emergency crews started resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, Hennen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Hennen was on horseback, riding along the edge of Birch Coulee Creek when the accident happened. The horse lost its footing on a slippery surface and fell, causing Hennen to fall as well. It was a tragic and unexpected event that left the community of Morton in shock and mourning.

The Morton Medical Response Unit, Morton Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance also assisted at the scene. However, despite everyone’s efforts, Hennen could not be saved.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. It is essential to determine the cause of the accident and to ensure that any necessary measures are taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Horseback riding is a popular activity in Minnesota, and many people enjoy exploring the state’s beautiful countryside on horseback. However, as with any activity involving animals, there are inherent risks involved. Even the most experienced riders can find themselves in dangerous situations, and accidents can happen unexpectedly.

It is important for riders to take the necessary precautions to minimize the risk of accidents. This includes wearing appropriate safety gear, such as helmets and riding boots, and ensuring that the horse is adequately trained and suited to the rider’s skill level. Additionally, riders should always be aware of their surroundings and the terrain they are riding on.

Accidents can also occur due to the horse’s behavior or temperament. Horses are living creatures with their own personalities and moods, and they can sometimes behave unpredictably. It is crucial for riders to be aware of their horse’s behavior and to take appropriate action if the horse becomes agitated or unmanageable.

Despite the risks involved, horseback riding can be a rewarding and enjoyable activity. It offers a unique perspective on the natural world and allows riders to connect with these magnificent animals in a way that few other activities can. However, it is essential to approach horseback riding with caution and respect for the inherent risks involved.

In conclusion, the tragic horseback riding accident that claimed the life of Timothy J. Hennen has left the community of Morton in mourning. The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks involved in horseback riding and the importance of taking appropriate safety measures to minimize those risks. Our thoughts are with Hennen’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Source Link :West-central Minn. man pronounced dead at scene of horseback riding accident/