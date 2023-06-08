Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Killed in Lawrence Shooting – Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cameron Renner Obituary: Lawrence Shooting Victim Identified by Law Enforcement

The victim of a gunshot that took place in Lawrence over the weekend has been identified by the local law enforcement agency. The incident occurred on Saturday in the neighborhood of Cedarwood, near the intersection of West 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue.

Victim Pronounced Dead at Nearby Hospital

The victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. However, the police were unable to find him at the scene of the crime, where he was supposed to be at the time of the occurrence.

Cameron Renner Identified as Perpetrator

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Topeka, Kansas, were able to definitively identify 20-year-old Cameron Renner as the person responsible for the crime. Renner, along with a number of other passengers, was reportedly riding in a vehicle at the time of the incident.

Possible Further Suspects

As a result of the investigation, the authorities are now of the opinion that there may be further people who are in possession of knowledge on the occurrence. This opinion was reached as a result of the fact that there was an investigation. The information that has been gathered up to this point in time serves as the basis for this viewpoint.

Final Thoughts

The shooting in Lawrence has left the community in shock and mourning for the victim. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and we hope that justice will be served for those affected by this tragedy.

Lawrence Shooting Cameron Renner Death Cause Recent Obituaries Lawrence Shooting Victim Cameron Renner Obituary Details

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Cameron Renner Obituary, Man killed in Lawrence Shooting – Death Cause – recent obits/