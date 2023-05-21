Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Killed in Phoenix Hit-and-Run; Suspect at Large

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leif Chapin Obituary, Phoenix Hit-and-run Crash Results In The Death Of A Man; Suspect Sought

A man was killed in a collision involving a moped scooter on Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Incident

About 10:15 a.m., police responded to a reported collision involving a Yamaha scooter in the vicinity of the corner of East Cambridge Avenue and North 36th Street. When police arrived, they located and identified Leif Chapin, 34, with serious injuries.

Chapin was then taken to a local hospital before being pronounced dead, police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The Investigation

Preliminary information from detectives investigating the scene suggests that Chapin was riding his scooter southbound on 36th Street when a vehicle traveling northbound turned left, initiating the collision. The suspect in the vehicle then escaped the scene and was being sought, according to authorities.

This investigation was ongoing and the Phoenix Police Department was offering a reward for tips leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish and provide an anonymous tip.

