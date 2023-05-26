Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man killed protecting son in schoolyard fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Father Dies Defending Son in Maryland Schoolyard Quarrel Over $30

A Maryland father, Christopher Wright, died while defending his 14-year-old son Trenton from a group of teenagers and adults who came looking for Trenton after a schoolyard quarrel over $30. The fight started between Trenton and another teenager who claimed to have stolen $30 from Trenton’s girlfriend. Trenton hit the other teenager and was suspended from school due to a previous altercation.

On Friday, May 19, Trenton was returning to school when he was met by a group of friends who began harassing him. They followed him into the bathroom where they planned to fight and video the incident. Trenton was hit from all directions and crawled out of the bathroom to try and escape. Later, on his way home, Trenton was confronted by the teenager he had fought with earlier and a brawl ensued when other boys joined in.

At around 4:45 pm, Trenton managed to escape and started walking home when three of the boys from the confrontation arrived with two adults in tow. Wright, Trenton’s father, came outside to tell them that Trenton was not coming out and his son was not going to fight. The group threatened to break into the house and fight there. One of the adults said “if your son’s not going to fight, you’re going to fight.”

Wright was then attacked by the group, and his fiancée, Tracy Karopchinsky, said it was “a brutal thing. It wasn’t two people fight.” Wright was beaten by multiple fists, and his injuries indicated that he had suffered traumatic brain injuries. Wright did not fight back, and his hands did not show any signs of swelling or bruising. He was taken to the hospital, where he went into a coma.

The neurosurgeon explained to Karopchinsky that Wright had severe brain damage and would require emergency brain surgery. The surgery lasted about three-and-a-half hours, but by the time Karopchinsky was taken to see him, Wright’s severe brain injury had turned into catastrophic brain injury. Wright had suffered a stroke and bleeding from the brain stem, which the doctors could not do anything about.

Police have been reserved about their investigation into the incident, but they suspect that three to four adults were involved in the attack. No suspects have been named by authorities, and it is unclear if any arrests have been made yet.

Wright’s sister-in-law, Kristin Karopchinsky, has organized a candlelight vigil in Wright’s honor at a park near his home for Friday night. A GoFundMe page for his family has raised about $34,000 out of its $50,000 goal.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. It highlights the dangers of schoolyard fights and the need for parents to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their children. It is a reminder that violence and aggression have no place in resolving disputes and conflicts. It is a call for justice and accountability for those responsible for Wright’s death.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Father beaten to death by group while defending son after schoolyard dispute/