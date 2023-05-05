Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man kills young lover in Tamil Nadu

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Married Man Stabs Young Lover to Death in Coimbatore

A 30-year-old married man stabbed his 20-year-old lover to death at his apartment in Gowri Nagar near Mahalingapuram in Pollachi on Tuesday evening, allegedly after she pestered him to marry her. The Mahalingapuram police identified the deceased as R Subalakshmi, of Advani Nagar at Edayarpalayam. She was a final-year BCom student of a private college at Saravanampatti.

The Love Affair and the Tragic End

According to a police officer, Subalakshmi was in love with K Sujay, 30, of Edayarpalayam for more than three years. However, Sujay married Reshma, of Palakkad, two years ago. His wife recently went to her parents’ house for childbirth. Sujay continued his relationship with the college girl, who visited him at his apartment on Tuesday evening.

Subalakshmi and Sujay entered into a heated argument over their affair, and Sujay, in a fit of rage, stabbed her on her neck, chest, and abdomen, killing her on the spot. He later told his mother, Gandhimathi, about the incident and requested her to alert the Mahalingapuram police.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

When alerted, police sent her dead body to the ESI Medical College and Hospital at Singanallur for postmortem. “We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and formed a special team to nab Sujay,” the officer said.

Police have sent a special team to Palakkad in Kerala to nab the perpetrator. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city of Coimbatore, with many people expressing their outrage and sorrow over the tragic end of a young life.

The Dark Side of Love

The incident highlights the dark side of love that often leads to tragic consequences. The inability to handle rejection or the fear of losing control over a relationship can drive people to commit heinous crimes like murder. It is essential to understand that love is not about possession or control but about mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

It is also crucial to recognize the warning signs of an abusive relationship and seek help before it is too late. Victims of abuse should know that they are not alone and that there are support systems in place to help them get out of the situation.

The Need for Awareness and Education

The incident also highlights the need for awareness and education on relationships and mental health. Many people are not aware of the warning signs of an abusive relationship or the importance of seeking help. Schools and colleges should include relationship education as part of their curriculum to help young people understand the dynamics of healthy relationships and the importance of seeking help when things go wrong.

Parents and caregivers also need to be more open about discussing relationships and mental health with their children and providing them with the necessary support and guidance. The stigma surrounding mental health issues needs to be addressed, and people should be encouraged to seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination.

The Way Forward

The tragic end of Subalakshmi’s life is a wake-up call for all of us to take a closer look at our relationships and mental health. We need to start talking openly about these issues and provide support and guidance to those who need it. We need to create a society where people can seek help without fear of judgment or discrimination.

Let us remember Subalakshmi and all the other victims of abusive relationships and work towards creating a world where love is about mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Married man stabs young lover to death in Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore News – Times of India/