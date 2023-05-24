Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Released on Bail After Causing Pregnant Mother’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy on M66: Woman dies after being hit by car while taking a phone call

Frankie Jules-Hough died on May 15, two days after being struck by a speeding car while parked on the hard shoulder of the M66 in Manchester. The 38-year-old mother of two was in the car with her sons, Tommy and Rocky, and her nephew, Tobias, when the incident occurred on May 13. Adil Iqbal, 22, of Accrington, has been charged with dangerous driving and two counts of serious dangerous driving injuries in connection with the injuries to Tommy and Tobias. Iqbal was released on bail on a number of conditions, including an electronically monitored curfew, surrendering his passport, and reporting to a local police station three times a week.

During an inquest into Frankie’s death, it was revealed that she had pulled onto the hard shoulder to take a phone call. A speeding car lost control and crashed into the back of her car. Frankie suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, where she later died. The cause of death was given as head injuries. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 19, with a further hearing scheduled for October 16, and is expected to last five to seven days.

Frankie’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and donations to her family. More than £50,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page. Her friend Debbie Wright, who initiated the fundraiser, wrote: “Words cannot express what their family and friends are going through now, let alone their poor boys who are now growing up without their mother and sister who never had them meet. Frankie has touched the lives of so many people with her beautiful, kind soul. Heaven has won a true angel.”

Tobias, who was also injured in the incident, was placed in an induced coma with a brain injury and a fractured skull. His father, Arron Welby, announced on Facebook that Tobias is making progress and thanked the nurses and doctors for their constant care. The family is said to be feeling the love and support of all their friends and family during this difficult time.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of using mobile phones while driving and the importance of pulling over safely to take a call. It also highlights the devastating impact that dangerous driving can have on families and communities. Our thoughts are with Frankie’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Bail release for man accused of causing pregnant mother’s death in accident Legal proceedings for man charged with causing fatal accident involving pregnant woman Charges against driver involved in fatal crash with pregnant woman Pregnant woman’s death in car accident leads to arrest and bail release for driver Family and community react to bail release of man accused of causing pregnant woman’s death in accident

News Source : Manchester News Today

Source Link :Man accused of causing death of pregnant mother in accident released on bail/