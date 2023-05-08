Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Shot Dead at Advocate’s Chamber in Delhi Over Dispute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Shot Dead over Rs 4,000 in Delhi

A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute of Rs 4,000 at an advocate’s office in Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi. The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Anas Ahmad who succumbed to his injuries at Majida Hospital in the area.

Police Investigation

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, who is currently absconding. According to the police, they received information about the incident at 11:51 pm that a bullet had been fired and had hit one person at advocate Sushil Gupta’s office in Govindpuri.

Further investigations revealed that the client of advocate Sushil Gupta, Zafrool, was having a monetary dispute with Syed Mukkim Raza over Rs 4,000. Zafrool requested Sushil Gupta to intervene and Ankit Bidhuri, Mukim Raza, Varun, and Gulam Md reached Sushil Gupta’s office for talks. One common acquaintance, Amit Mandra, along with two others came and they were taken to Sushil Gupta’s office by Amit Madar in his vehicle.

A fight broke out between the two parties and several locals reached the office of Sushil Gupta. Varun Bidhuri, also known as Binnu, fired several shots into the office, out of which one shot hit Anas Ahmad who was declared dead in Majidia hospital.

Police Catch Accused

After the incident, Ankit Bidhuri, Mukim Raza, and Varun escaped through the rooftop. An extensive search was launched on the rooftop and after more than two hours, Ankit and Mukim were caught hiding on the roof of a building by local police.

The public also beat three other persons, Yogesh Khatana, Ritesh Khatana, and Naveen Bhati, mistaking them for associates of the assailants, the police official said.

The local police reached the spot where the firing had taken place and found a black vehicle used by the assailants damaged and broken by the public after the firing incident.

Conclusion

Monetary disputes can lead to unfortunate incidents like this. It’s important to resolve disputes legally and peacefully without resorting to violence. The police are investigating the matter and we hope that the accused is caught soon and justice is served to the victim’s family.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead at Advocate’s Chamber in Govindpuri Over Rs 4,000 Dispute, Accused Absconding/