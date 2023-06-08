Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man Who Died at Woodlawn Shelter Identified

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Immigrant Found Dead at Chicago Temporary Shelter: Who Was Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres?

The recent death of 26-year-old Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres at a temporary shelter in Chicago has sent shockwaves through the city’s immigrant community. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed Peres’ identity, but autopsy results are still pending. This is the first known death at a city-owned facility since the large influx of immigrants arrived in Chicago last year. Since August, the city has taken in nearly 10,000 migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum in the United States.

Peres’ death was discovered on June 2, 2023, when officers responded to a call of a man who was “foaming at the mouth and unresponsive” at the former Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are now conducting a death investigation. However, they believe his death was not the result of a crime.

Angel Pacheco, who got to know Peres while staying at the temporary shelter, said he wasn’t sure what caused his friend’s death, but added that Peres talked about having heart issues. Pacheco described Peres as a “very good person” and a father and husband who made the long journey from Venezuela to the United States for a better life. He had a sister in New York whom he wanted to visit and was working at a Jewel-Osco not far from the temporary shelter.

The makeshift community at the shuttered school is holding a memorial service for Peres on Saturday at noon at Concord Missionary Baptist Church on South Kimbark Avenue. They hope to collect donations to transport Peres’ remains back to his family in Venezuela. Pacheco said he’s heard rumors about Peres’ death, but they’re not true. He emphasized that immigrants are not here to cause problems or create a scandal but to provide for their families and have a future.

The death of Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres highlights the challenges faced by immigrants who are seeking a better life in the United States. Many of them come from countries suffering from political instability, economic crises, and social unrest. They risk their lives and endure countless hardships to reach the United States, hoping to find safety, security, and a better future for themselves and their families.

However, once they arrive in the United States, they face new challenges. They often encounter hostility and discrimination from people who view them as a threat to their way of life. They struggle to find jobs, housing, and healthcare, and they live in constant fear of deportation. Immigrants who are seeking asylum are held in detention centers, where conditions are often deplorable, and their rights are violated.

The death of Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities and the public. We need to recognize the humanity of immigrants and treat them with dignity and respect. We need to provide them with the resources they need to build new lives in the United States, including access to education, healthcare, and legal services. We need to create a more welcoming and inclusive society that values diversity and recognizes the contributions of immigrants to our nation.

In conclusion, the death of Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres is a tragedy that should never have happened. We must honor his memory by working to create a more just and compassionate world where all people are treated with dignity and respect. We must stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees who are seeking a better life and advocate for their rights and well-being. Only then can we truly live up to the ideals of our nation as a land of opportunity and freedom for all.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Woodlawn, Chicago migrants: Man who died at shelter at former Wadsworth Elementary School ID’d/