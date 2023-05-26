Dead – Death – Obituary News : Man with longest nose dies at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Turkish Man with World’s Longest Nose Dies at 74

Mehmet Ozyurek, a Turkish man who held the Guinness World Record for having the world’s longest nose, has passed away at the age of 74. According to Turkish media, Ozyurek suffered a heart attack while waiting for brain surgery at a hospital.

Ozyurek gained media attention in 2001 when Guinness World Records recognized his nose as the longest in the world, measuring 3.46 inches long. He held the title for over two decades after his nose was measured again in 2010 and 2021. Ozyurek was known to boast about his supersized schnoz, saying that it gave him an incredible sense of smell. He credited his nose to genetics, saying that it was a condition that had been passed down in his family.

Despite being bullied for his unique feature when he was younger, Ozyurek said that his nose had been a blessing. He was proud to represent Turkey on an international scale and believed that his nose had helped him achieve recognition. His son Baris remembered him as a kind-hearted person who was at peace with his life and his nose.

While Ozyurek’s nose was certainly a remarkable feature, it did not get passed down to subsequent generations in his family. Guinness World Records noted that his nose was the result of a genetic condition, rather than a deformity or injury.

Ozyurek’s funeral was held at a mosque in the city of Artvin, where he resided. He will be remembered as a man who embraced his unique feature and used it to achieve recognition on a global level. Despite facing bullying and ridicule in his youth, Ozyurek remained proud of his nose and believed that it had brought him success in life.

