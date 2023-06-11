Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mangal Dhillon’s Death and Funeral: Everything You Need to Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mangal Dhillon: A Tribute to the Indian Actor, Writer, Director, and Film Producer

Mangal Dhillon, a renowned Indian actor, writer, director, and film producer, passed away on June 11, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1958, in the village of Wander Jatana near Kotkapura in Faridkot district, Punjab. His family members took to social media to inform his fans about his passing and shared their grief.

The Life and Career of Mangal Dhillon

Mangal Dhillon was born into a Sikh family and completed his fourth-grade year at Panj Graayin Kalan Government School in Punjab. He then moved to Uttar Pradesh and received his diploma from Zila Parishad High School in the district of Lakhimpur Kheri’s Nighasan. He returned to Punjab to complete his higher secondary education at Kotkapura and earned a diploma from Muktsar Government College. In 1979, he enrolled in the Indian Theatre program at Panjab University in Chandigarh and completed his post-graduate acting diploma program there in 1980.

Dhillon began his career in Punjabi theater and went on to appear in numerous TV programs and movies. He is known for his work in Buniyaad, Junoon, Khoon Bhari Maang, and Vishwatma, among others. He was last seen in the Doordarshan series Noorjahan.

Mangal Dhillon’s Passing

Mangal Dhillon passed away on June 11, 2023, at the Cancer Hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, after a long battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. His family members shared their grief on social media and requested his fans to pray for him.

Actor Yashpal Sharma also expressed his sorrow over Dhillon’s passing on social media and wrote, “Mangal Dhillon ji RIP.”

Final Thoughts

Mangal Dhillon was a highly talented actor, writer, director, and film producer who left an indelible mark on Indian film. His commitment and imagination were unparalleled, and he will be sorely missed by fans and colleagues alike. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Mangal Dhillon death news Cause of Mangal Dhillon’s death Mangal Dhillon funeral arrangements Mangal Dhillon obituary Tributes to Mangal Dhillon

News Source : GhBase•com-Everything & News Now

Source Link :Mangal Dhillon cause of death, funeral and obituary » GhBase•com-Everything & News Now/