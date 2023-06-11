Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mangal Dhillon’s Passing: Cancer Takes Life of Actor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mangal Dhillon was a renowned Indian actor, writer, director, and film producer who passed away due to cancer. He was born in Wander Jatana, a village near Kotkapura in the Faridkot district of Punjab, India, and had a passion for theater from a young age. Dhillon started working in the theater industry in Delhi and later joined the Indian Theatre department at Panjab University, Chandigarh, where he completed a post-graduate diploma in acting in 1980.

Dhillon’s talent and passion for the entertainment industry led him to make significant contributions as an actor, writer, and director. He was a veteran Punjabi and Hindi film actor who had acted in several films, including ‘Ghayal’ (1990), ‘Damini’ (1993), ‘Border’ (1997), ‘Lajja’ (2001), and ‘Haasil’ (2003), among others. He had also written and directed several films and TV shows, including ‘Kabootar’ (1995), ‘Khauff’ (2000), ‘Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage’ (2002), and ‘Kulvadhu’ (2004).

However, the news of Mangal Dhillon’s demise has left the film fraternity and his fans mourning his loss. He had been battling cancer for a long time and passed away in a Ludhiana hospital, just a week before his birthday on June 18. His family members used social media to inform fans about his passing, sharing a heartfelt message bidding farewell to their beloved Harman Mangal Dhillon and expressing their hope that Waheguru would take care of him.

Several well-known personalities expressed their condolences on social media, including Indian actor Yashpal Sharma, who posted “Mangal Dhillon ji RIP” to mourn the actor’s demise. Dhillon’s contributions to the film industry were significant, and his loss has deeply saddened his colleagues and fans.

Born into a Sikh family in Faridkot district, Punjab, Mangal Dhillon received his early education at Panj Graayin Kalan Government School. Later, he relocated to Uttar Pradesh, near his father’s farm, and completed his schooling at Zila Parishad High School in Nighasan, Lakhimpur Kheri district. He had a humble upbringing and worked hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

Dhillon’s legacy as a talented actor, writer, director, and film producer will continue to inspire future generations in the Indian cinema. He was known for his dedication and creativity, and his contributions to the film industry will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans, and his passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Mangal Dhillon’s death due to cancer has left a void in the Indian film industry. His passion for theater led him to make significant contributions as an actor, writer, and director. He had acted in several films and directed several films and TV shows, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian cinema. His loss has deeply saddened his colleagues and fans, and he will always be remembered for his dedication and creativity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Mangal Dhillon cancer diagnosis Mangal Dhillon cancer treatment Mangal Dhillon cancer battle Mangal Dhillon obituary and tribute Mangal Dhillon legacy and impact in the film industry

News Source : The latest technical news around the world

Source Link :Mangal Dhillon Death Cause And Obituary: Actor Died Of Cancer/