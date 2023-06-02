Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Manifest” Season 4 Finale: Who Survives the Death Date?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained – Does the World Survive?

Manifest, the popular TV series, has finally come to an end. The show, which centers around the passengers of Flight 828, has captivated fans since its premiere, and the final season has been full of twists and turns. In the season finale, the 828 passengers finally meet their death date, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. This article will break down the ending of Manifest Season 4 Part 2, and answer the question on everyone’s mind – does the world survive?

The series finale of Manifest is a rollercoaster of emotions. The 828 passengers watch as their plane rises up from beneath the ground, and Ben and Michaela urge everyone to board the plane. However, Angelina and her followers show up, determined to stop the passengers from boarding. They believe that the plane is only meant to save Angelina and her chosen few. When Ben explains that everyone can get on the plane, the group abandons Angelina, leaving her standing alone with a gun. Overcome with emotion, Angelina shoots Saanvi and is knocked unconscious. Ben is forced to make a tough decision – will he save Angelina, the woman who murdered his wife?

In a surprising twist, Ben forgives Angelina and brings her onto the plane with the other passengers. Olive, who is back at the house, realizes that forgiveness is the key to surviving the death date. She discovers that the picture she saw in Al-Zurath’s journal, which she thought was of her dad carrying her out of the fire, is actually of Angelina. The plane takes off, and the passengers watch as the world burns beneath them. However, they are not out of danger yet.

The higher power is ready to judge the passengers for their sins. Those who are deemed unworthy of saving or were bad start to be killed by the higher power. Saanvi’s skin starts to crack, but she is saved because she owned up to her mistakes and was ready to take her punishment. Adrian and Eagan are sitting next to one another as Adrian’s skin begins to crack. Eagan sacrifices himself, and Adrian is saved. However, the same cannot be said for Angelina. She begins to crack and eventually bursts into ash, dying for her sins.

The fate of one is the fate of all, and the bad entity rises up from the ashes of the deceased and forms an Archangel figure. The group links arms and begins to walk towards the dark hooded figure, with Ben and Michaela yelling out the good deeds that the passengers have done. The dark entity finally disappears, and the plane lands inside the glow.

The series ends where it started, in 2013. The plane door opens, and the passengers step off of the plane, exiting the aircraft in New York on April 7, 2013. The passengers have all of their memories from the past five years together. Only those who were deemed “worthy” exited the plane, and the passengers who exploded are reported as “missing” when the plane lands.

Ben is reunited with his wife Grace, and his two kids, Olive and Cal. Cal sacrifices himself, connecting the power of two sapphires to create a giant beacon of light that draws the other 828 passengers together. Michaela sees Jared waiting for her inside the terminal and confronts him about their relationship. She decides that though they love each other, they both want different things, and she knows that he and her friend Drea are meant to be together. Finally, Michaela remembers what Zeke said to her in the glow, that he was working airport dropoffs on the night Flight 828 went missing. Michaela runs outside and gets into the cab that Zeke is working. Though he has no idea who she is, Michaela knows that they’re going to be together. It was fate.

In conclusion, Manifest Season 4 Part 2 has a satisfying ending that ties up all loose ends. The passengers are judged for their sins, and only those who were deemed “worthy” survive. Forgiveness and selflessness are the keys to surviving the death date, and the show ends on a hopeful note. Though the passengers have lost five years of their lives, they have gained a newfound appreciation for life and the people around them. Fans of the show will be sad to see it end, but they can take comfort in the fact that the passengers of Flight 828 finally got the closure they deserved.

